Tottenham have joined their league rivals Manchester United in the race to try and sign highly-rated Napoli centreback Kim Min-Jae.

This is according to Football Insider, who say that Spurs are going to reignite their interest in Kim Min-Jae and will join Manchester United in the race for the 26-year old.

Kim has been part of a Napoli defence this season that has conceded just 16 league goals and the Naples outfit will be starting to get nervous as Spurs become the next of what is expected to be more clubs interested in activating the South Korean’s £43million release clause which becomes active in July.

On the face of it, Tottenham seem a much more realistic location for Kim as they search for a solid partner for Cristian Romero, with Manchester United looking extremely settled with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

That doesn’t mean the Red Devils won’t go in for him though, with squad depth more important in football than it ever has been, so expect a lot of updates on Kim’s next destination once the summer transfer window opens.