Exclusive: Conte’s future, Chelsea exit, plus Mitoma to Arsenal or Man Utd? – Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal

Arsenal fans are understandably concerned about the William Saliba injury. Honestly injuries are not my area, so I prefer not to comment on things like the Saliba case until I have 100% info. It’s better to wait for Arsenal’s statement. The upcoming international break will help in this sense, but I think Arsenal will fight for the title at the best level in any case. They’ve coped well with injuries all season and so I don’t expect another setback to have a huge effect.

Barcelona

Ronald Araujo is not hiding that he’d love to see Lionel Messi back at Barcelona: “I’d love Messi to return. He is the best player in the world and Barcelona is his home. His return would help us to try to win another Champions League. I hope there are every chance to have him again. We all want him by our side.”

Brighton

Kaoru Mitoma is the latest name being linked with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United, but Brighton will not sell the whole squad! We always have rumours on their players, I think it’s most likely to see at least one midfielder gone as they will try to keep Mitoma, who is really appreciated by Roberto De Zerbi.

Official, signed. Brighton confirm Solly March has signed a new contract that runs until June 2026, as announced in an official club statement. There will be also an additional one-year option for the club. Good news for Brighton as the 28-year-old continues to be a key performer in Roberto De Zerbi’s side, with seven Premier League goals this season.

Ukrainian centre-back Mykola Matvienko is set to sign new contract with Shakhtar Donetsk valid until June 2028. Brighton had a €20m bid rejected last January, when Shakhtar were asking for a €30m fee, and my understanding is that Brighton remain among the clubs still tracking Matvienko ahead of summer. We’ll have to see how this new deal affects his situation, but it looks like suitors will still be there for this talented defender.

Chelsea

Denis Zakaria is not a regular starter so honestly I think there were never many chances of him staying on permanent deal. For sure Chelsea will go for new midfielder in the summer; I really appreciate Zakaria, I think he’s underrated but probably Chelsea want something different to play next to Enzo Fernandez.

Mason Mount has now appointed Neil Fewings as new agent, agreement done weeks ago — understand it’s very likely that he will leave Chelsea in July. Fewings will now help Mount in talks.

Ben Chilwell has made it very clear where he stands on Graham Potter after a difficult start to life at Chelsea. For all the talk about Potter’s job safety, Chilwell is backing the manager: “I’ve been in dressing rooms before where you know in your head that there’s a bit of a divide between staff and players… and for sure, this isn’t one of them. Potter has dealt with it all brilliantly the past few months.”

Borussia Monchengladbach are resigned to losing Manu Kone amid links with Chelsea, according to Christian Falk – click here to read more!

Chelsea are considering Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier as a potential candidate to replace Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy this summer (Football Insider)

Fulham

Marco Silva sounds committed to Fulham despite links with Tottenham: “I’m really pleased and happy in this football club, I’m happy with Fulham project. We have the ambition to do better, to improve, we want this club to keep growing. I trust this project.”