Video: Franck Kessie comes on to score a stoppage time winner just minutes after Asensio’s goal is ruled out

Barcelona secured a late victory thanks to substitute Franck Kessie, who scored the decisive goal just minutes after Marco Asensio had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR in the 81st minute.

Kessie’s tap-in came from a well-crafted attacking move involving a brilliant backheel pass from Lewandowski to Balde, who made an excellent overlapping run from the left before providing the assist.

With that win, Barcelona are now 12 points ahead of Real Madrid in the league. It is very unlikely that they will lose the league from here with the season approaching its final 12 games.

