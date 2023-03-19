Video: Franck Kessie comes on to score a stoppage time winner just minutes after Asensio’s goal is ruled out

Barcelona secured a late victory thanks to substitute Franck Kessie, who scored the decisive goal just minutes after Marco Asensio had a goal ruled out for offside by VAR in the 81st minute.

A massive moment in the title race! ? Marco Asensio had the ball in the back of the net but the Real Madrid goal was ruled out for the slightest of offsides ?#ElClásico pic.twitter.com/QNdLTML4SZ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 19, 2023

Kessie’s tap-in came from a well-crafted attacking move involving a brilliant backheel pass from Lewandowski to Balde, who made an excellent overlapping run from the left before providing the assist.

Watch the winner below:

FRANCK KESSIÉ! ??? It's a first LaLiga goal for the Ivorian and what a time to get it ?? The Spotify Camp Nou is rocking as the midfielder finds the net against Real Madrid ?#ElClásico pic.twitter.com/sjS99jatNJ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) March 19, 2023

With that win, Barcelona are now 12 points ahead of Real Madrid in the league. It is very unlikely that they will lose the league from here with the season approaching its final 12 games.