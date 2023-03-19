Video: Mad scenes as ex-Newcastle star gets punched by own fan – match gets suspended

Former Newcastle star Jetro Willems was punched by his own supporter during the match between SC Heerenveen and FC Groningen on Sunday.

The home team were losing 2-0 to Heerenveen much to fans’ frustration and around the 80th minute mark, the furious fans tried to invade the pitch from the Z end and had to be restrained by the stewards present.

Several Groningen players including Willems went over to try and calm the supporters down, pleading with them to not disrupt the game.

At that moment one fan was spotted charging down and punching Willems in the face before being pulled back by the other supports. This caused the other players to react furiously and there was a bit of a clash between their own fans and the players and the referee had to suspend play sending both the teams back to the dressing room.

The match resumed after a while once the situation was defused and the home side ended up losing 2-0.

Jetro Willems, ex Newcastle, gets punched in the head by his own supporter… Compete idiots. https://t.co/8eyMf3rrUa — Van Arsenal ?? (@Jesperl4) March 19, 2023

There's an incident in the Groningen stands. If I'm not mistaken, a fan attacked Elvis Manu. Referee Serdar Gözübüyük sent both teams to the dressing rooms. #GROHEE pic.twitter.com/XDSbMG1Th7 — ' Burak | Dutch League #Eredivisie ???? (@DutchLeagues) March 19, 2023

The Dutch defender spent one season on loan with Newcastle from Frankfurt in 2019/2020.