Video: Ronald Araujo turns Vinicius Jr’s cross in the back of his own net as Real Madrid take the lead vs Barcelona

Ronald Araujo who has been tasked to mark Vinicius Jr tonight has just scored an own goal to give Madrid the lead.

The highly rated defender did extremely well at right back against the Brazilian when the two sides met in the Super Copa Final as well as at the Santiago Bernabeu during the 1st leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-final.

However, he has not had the best of starts tonight as he turned Vinicius’s cross into his own net, scoring an own goal and giving Madrid an early lead.

Watch the goal below:

Barcelona concede just their ninth goal of the season and it means Real Madrid lead El Clasico ?? Vine Jr did the hard work. Ronald Araujo barely saw it coming before heading it into his own net. WATCH | https://t.co/3kSsUmk2eY#LaLiga #OptusSport pic.twitter.com/lYHrBzhYWK — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) March 19, 2023

GOAL | Barcelona 0-1 Real Madrid ? Araujo (contra)pic.twitter.com/0QNt4Freof — VAR Tático (@vartatico) March 19, 2023

A win against Barcelona will reduce the gap between the two teams to 6 points with Barcelona still favourites to win the league.