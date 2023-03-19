Video: Ronald Araujo turns Vinicius Jr’s cross in the back of his own net as Real Madrid take the lead vs Barcelona

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Ronald Araujo who has been tasked to mark Vinicius Jr tonight has just scored an own goal to give Madrid the lead.

The highly rated defender did extremely well at right back against the Brazilian when the two sides met in the Super Copa Final as well as at the Santiago Bernabeu during the 1st leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-final.

However, he has not had the best of starts tonight as he turned Vinicius’s cross into his own net, scoring an own goal and giving Madrid an early lead.

Watch the goal below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

A win against Barcelona will reduce the gap between the two teams to 6 points with Barcelona still favourites to win the league.

More Stories Ronald Araujo Vinicius Jr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.