Video: Sergi Roberto with a composed finish to level the score right before the half-time whistle

Sergi Roberto leveled the score with a fantastic finish just before the end of the first half, beating Courtois in the Real Madrid goal.

Throughout the opening period, Raphinha was a constant threat and played a crucial role in the goal.

Araujo’s cross was deflected before falling to Raphinha, who attempted to curl the ball into the bottom right corner.

His effort was blocked too, but the ball rebounded to an unflappable Sergi Roberto, who calmly slotted it past the keeper to even the scoreline.

