West Ham United could see Manuel Lanzini leave the club for free in the summer with there being no contract talks between the club and the player.

Lanzini is currently staring down the barrel at the expiration of his contract at the London Stadium and it looks as though there will be no conversations over an extension, with the Daily Star (print) claiming that the Argentinian has been left in the dark over his future.

The 30-year old has played just 144 minutes of league football as he has struggled to displace Lucas Paqueta in the West ham midfield.

The player does have the option to extend his deal in East London by two years, but with there being just two months left of the season, you would imagine that he won’t take that option up and he will be on the search for a new club come July.

This season has been a serious drop off in terms of appearances for Lanzini, making just 19 in all competitions compared to 45 last term and it’ll no doubt be sad to see him depart the club after eight happy years at the club.