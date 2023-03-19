Gianluca Scamacca breaks silence after strong rumours linking him with West Ham exit

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca has spoken out on his future following recent strong transfer rumours about him possibly leaving the club.

The Italy international has not made the best start to life at the London Stadium, despite looking a top talent during his time in Serie A.

Still, it seems Scamacca is not yet angling for a move away from West Ham, based on his recent quotes.

“Injuries can happen because every season is different and this league is different from where I have come,” he said.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham hoping snap up to talented young winger on a bargain
Chelsea eyeing 23-year-old PL ace who will cost in excess of £30 million
Opinion: Antonio Conte is right…now Harry Kane needs to join Man United or Chelsea as soon as possible

“It was unlucky, but now it’s good and we’ll keep going. I feel good, I’m happy to be here and play for this Club and live in London, so everything is good.”

More Stories Gianluca Scamacca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.