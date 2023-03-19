Gianluca Scamacca breaks silence after strong rumours linking him with West Ham exit

West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca has spoken out on his future following recent strong transfer rumours about him possibly leaving the club.

The Italy international has not made the best start to life at the London Stadium, despite looking a top talent during his time in Serie A.

Still, it seems Scamacca is not yet angling for a move away from West Ham, based on his recent quotes.

“Injuries can happen because every season is different and this league is different from where I have come,” he said.

“It was unlucky, but now it’s good and we’ll keep going. I feel good, I’m happy to be here and play for this Club and live in London, so everything is good.”