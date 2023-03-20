£50m Premier League star ready to quit current club with Liverpool and Man United monitoring situation

Midfielder Ruben Neves has made the decision to quit Wolves this summer in pursuit of a new challenge with a bigger club.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that even if the Midlands club avoid relegation to the Championship, the Portugal international would like to leave and according to the Mirror, Wolves are resigned to losing their captain who they value around the £50m mark.

Neves’ reason for wanting to leave is said to be a result of the 26-year-old needing a new challenge at the highest level possible and according to the Mirror’s report, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United and Liverpool are known admirers of the Portuguese star.

The midfielder’s current deal is set to expire in June 2024 and if Wolves want to get a reasonable fee for the midfielder, this summer is the best time to sell the former Porto player.

Neves has played 32 times across all competitions for Wolves this season, scoring five goals. The Portugal international is known for his long passes and ability to strike a football and would bring something different to a club like Liverpool.

The Reds don’t have a creative star in their midfield and that is an issue Jurgen Klopp will try to address in the summer. As for Man United, Erik ten Hag is looking for another defensive midfield star and the Wolves star would give the Dutch coach a creative profile deeper in his team.

It is uncertain as of now where the 26-year-old will play next season but it is looking increasingly likely that it won’t be Wolves.