Antonio Conte to be sacked by Tottenham this week as situation deemed irretrievable

Tottenham are set to sack manager Antonio Conte this week as the club’s hierarchy sees no way back after the Italian’s viral rant about the club after Saturday’s draw with Southampton.

The club’s recent run of poor results followed by the Southampton rant has led to a toxic environment developing at the North London club and according to the Telegraph, the club’s hierarchy can’t see a way back for Conte following the past weekend’s events.

Ryan Mason is set to be placed as Tottenham’s temporary manager ahead of the club’s next match with Everton following the international break with Conte currently in Italy.

This follows Conte’s rant at the weekend after Tottenham let a two-goal lead slip against Premier League strugglers Southampton. In his post-match press conference, the Italian coach criticised all levels of the club and burned as many bridges as he could.

“Why? Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress. It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. 20 years there is the owner and they never won something but why? The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stay here? I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench. You risk to disrupt the figure of the manager and to protect the other situation in every moment,” Conte said via Football.London.

Conte’s successor will likely be appointed over the next few weeks as Tottenham look for another coach to take them towards silverware.