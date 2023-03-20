Video: Oleksandr Zinchenko shows passion with brilliant celebrations with Arsenal fans after Palace win

Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko showed how much the win over Crystal Palace meant to him as he celebrated with the club’s fans from the window of his car.

The Ukraine international has been a star player for Arsenal since joining from Manchester City in the summer, and he’s clearly loving life at the Emirates Stadium as they chase an unexpected title victory.

Arsenal won 4-1 yesterday to move eight points clear of Zinchenko’s old club Man City, and here’s how he reacted afterwards…

Zinchenko’s character as well as his quality is surely a big factor in why Mikel Arteta’s side have improved so much this season.

