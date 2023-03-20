Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko showed how much the win over Crystal Palace meant to him as he celebrated with the club’s fans from the window of his car.

The Ukraine international has been a star player for Arsenal since joining from Manchester City in the summer, and he’s clearly loving life at the Emirates Stadium as they chase an unexpected title victory.

Arsenal won 4-1 yesterday to move eight points clear of Zinchenko’s old club Man City, and here’s how he reacted afterwards…

Zinchenko cheering to Arsenal fans after their win against Crystal Palace yesterday. Passion ?? pic.twitter.com/bx2P8mirdT — SPORTbible (@sportbible) March 20, 2023

Zinchenko’s character as well as his quality is surely a big factor in why Mikel Arteta’s side have improved so much this season.