Arsenal want to hand star new seven-year contract with substantial pay rise

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal reportedly want to hand club captain Martin Odegaard a new contract running all the way until 2030.

The Norway international has been in superb form this season, becoming one of the Gunners’ most important players and a real driving force behind their surprise lead at the top of the Premier League table.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal now want to tie Odegaard down to a very long-term contract and also plan to offer him a substantial pay rise.

This would certainly be welcome news for Arsenal fans, who will also undoubtedly be keen for updates on other star players like Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, while a new deal for Gabriel Martinelli was confirmed recently.

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea consider surprise replacement for Mason Mount as contract talks stall and rivals eye transfer
Newcastle preparing summer transfer window move for unsettled Man United star
Manchester United face paying £100million transfer fee for world class target this summer

Odegaard is another important player for Arsenal’s present and future, so it makes sense for the club to do whatever it takes to get him to commit much of the best years of his career to the north Londoners.

Arsenal are eight points clear at the top of the table going into the international break, though reigning champions Manchester City have a game in hand.

More Stories Martin Odegaard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.