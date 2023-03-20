Arsenal want to hand star new seven-year contract with substantial pay rise

Arsenal reportedly want to hand club captain Martin Odegaard a new contract running all the way until 2030.

The Norway international has been in superb form this season, becoming one of the Gunners’ most important players and a real driving force behind their surprise lead at the top of the Premier League table.

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal now want to tie Odegaard down to a very long-term contract and also plan to offer him a substantial pay rise.

This would certainly be welcome news for Arsenal fans, who will also undoubtedly be keen for updates on other star players like Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, while a new deal for Gabriel Martinelli was confirmed recently.

Odegaard is another important player for Arsenal’s present and future, so it makes sense for the club to do whatever it takes to get him to commit much of the best years of his career to the north Londoners.

Arsenal are eight points clear at the top of the table going into the international break, though reigning champions Manchester City have a game in hand.