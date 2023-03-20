Aston Villa are considering a move for striker Romelu Lukaku with Chelsea unlikely to keep him at Stamford Bridge next season.

Lukaku currently finds himself on loan at Inter Milan after falling seriously out of favour at Chelsea and Spanish outlet Fichajes believe that Aston Villa are interested in making a move for him.

After his antics at Chelsea, many thought that Lukaku’s Premier League career would be over, but it seems that the Villains are willing to hand him a lifeline.

Fichajes say that the Belgian has expressed a desire to remain at Inter beyond this season, but the Italian giants are questioning whether or not to keep him with the player having scored just five goals this season in 19 games owing to injury.

The 29-year old will return to Chelsea this summer upon the expiration of his loan and you’d imagine that with the Blues set to welcome Christopher Nkunku to Stamford Bridge in July that they will be keen to find Lukaku a new home.

With Villa having lost Danny Ings to West Ham, Unai Emery would no doubt welcome a man of Lukaku’s quality with open arms as they look for some more firepower to add to Ollie Watkins up front.