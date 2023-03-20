Barcelona are interested in resigning their former striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he struggles to fit in at Chelsea.

Aubameyang was signed by Chelsea in the summer while Thomas Tuchel was still in charge of the club, as fans looked forward to the German reuniting with his former Dortmund striker but five days later, Tuchel was sacked as Blues boss, making the transfer look like a very poor piece of business.

Aubameyang hasn’t scored for the Blues since October 11th and hasn’t featured for Chelsea since February 26th and it looks ever more likely that his time at Stamford Bridge will come to an end this summer.

The Evening Standard are now reporting that the Gabonese international could make a return to Camp Nou on a free transfer.

The relationship between Aubameyang and Barcelona remains positive after the 33-year old enjoyed a 13-goal spell at the club in 2021/22 and with the Catalans currently going through a financial crisis, they could consider themselves lucky that they might be able to sign him for nothing in the summer.

Aubameyang was also spotted in the Barcelona dressing room last night after their El Clasico win over Real Madrid which has led football fans to believe that the only destination for the striker is back to sunny Spain.