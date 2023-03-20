Barcelona are the latest team to register their interest in Roma forward Paulo Dybala ahead of the summer transfer window.

Calciomercatoweb report that Barcelona have joined Manchester United in the race for Dybala, who looks back to his best under Jose Mourinho at Roma.

The Argentine attacker has 13 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season, as he looks well on his way to eclipsing his 2019/20 tally of 17 goals and 14 assists.

The 29-year old is said to have a £10.6million release clause in his contract, which expires in 2025 and the Catalans have had their interest perked, with Robert Lewandowski their only proper goalscorer.

Manchester United will be on the lookout for another attack to help share the load on Marcus Rashford who has been by far and away the Red Devil’s main goal machine, but with Roma more than in with a shout of obtaining Champions League football, Dybala may well decide to stay put, so this could be a rumour to watch this summer.