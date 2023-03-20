Chelsea and Newcastle United are reportedly both interested in Brahim Diaz ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old forward is currently on loan at AC Milan from Real Madrid, and it remains to be seen what the long-term future holds for him.

Diaz has long been a highly rated young player, dating back to his time at Manchester City, when he formed part of their 2017/18 title-winning side.

The Spain international has also gone on to win titles with Real and Milan, and now the Sun are linking him with a potential return to the Premier League with either Chelsea or Newcastle.

Chelsea could do with strengthening in attack this summer, with Diaz potentially an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are still working on putting together a squad that is truly capable of competing with the traditional big six in the Premier League, and if their wealthy Saudi owners could deliver a signing like Diaz it could be a big boost for Eddie Howe and co.