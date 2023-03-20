Chelsea consider surprise replacement for Mason Mount as contract talks stall and rivals eye transfer

Chelsea are reportedly considering making a move for a surprise signing to replace Mason Mount in midfield this summer.

Mount’s contract talks have stalled as Chelsea’s rivals such as Liverpool and Manchester United show an interest in the England international, and the Blues could turn to Fulham’s Andreas Pereira to replace him in that position, according to ESPN.

Pereira has been in fine form for Fulham this season, but it would still be quite a surprise to see him move back to a side with the ambitions of being one of the best in the Premier League and Europe.

The 27-year-old had a spell at Man Utd earlier in his career and never quite had it in him to get regular playing time for the Red Devils, so it’s hard to imagine he’s improved that much so quickly as to now be a contender to start for a club like Chelsea.

Still, there’s no doubt Pereira has been a key player for Fulham this season and the club’s fans won’t want to lose him.

The Brazilian would be a big loss for Marco Silva, whose side value the player at around £25-35m, according to ESPN.