Chelsea decide to make another big name available for transfer

Chelsea have reportedly decided they are prepared to sell goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this summer, having also recently made the decision to let Mason Mount go.

This is according to a report from Football Insider, who claim that the Blues are willing to part ways with their ‘keeper, who himself is also keen to move on and get more playing time elsewhere after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

Mendy has had some fine moments for Chelsea, most notably when he starred in their winning Champions League run in 2021, though he’s never quite been able to repeat that form.

Graham Potter has now decided to put his faith in Kepa Arrizabalaga ahead of Mendy, and so it’s not too surprising to see that the Senegalese shot-stopper now looks set to be allowed to leave.

Football Insider also claim they recently learned of Chelsea’s decision to let Mount go, with the England international also linked with Liverpool by CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano.

Chelsea made plenty of signings in January and last summer, and it looks like there’ll be more big changes to Potter’s squad in the coming months if two big names like Mount and Mendy depart.