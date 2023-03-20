Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent Chelsea transfer rumours linking them with Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

The 23-year-old has shone in his time at Elland Road and it wouldn’t be too surprising if he ended up making a big move soon, especially as Chelsea could do with sorting out their goalkeeper situation.

Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy don’t look like ideal long-term options, with the latter of those two falling out of favour since Graham Potter took over as manager.

Romano admits it’s hard to predict how this will all pan out right now as the goalkeeper market tends to be something of a domino effect, but he did admit that Meslier has been watched by a number of clubs.

If Mendy does end up leaving in the summer, one imagines many CFC supporters would be happy to see a top young ‘keeper like Meslier come in as his replacement, but it seems they’ll have to wait a bit longer to know the club’s plans in this department.

“Links with someone like Illan Meslier and a top club like Chelsea are normal, he’s a very talented goalkeeper and many clubs have sent their scouts to follow him,” Romano said in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“But at the moment, Leeds want to keep things quiet and not to open any negotiation now. Chelsea are yet to make a decision on the goalkeepers situation.

“It’s a possibility that Mendy will leave Chelsea in the summer, but not something 100% decided yet. March is not time for final decision, also at Chelsea.

“Also, goalkeepers market is always a domino; not easy to find solution, and it hasn’t started yet.”