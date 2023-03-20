Erik ten Hag to go all out for Man United’s number one target and willing to pay over £100m

Man United are willing to go all out for Tottenham’s Harry Kane this summer as Erik ten Hag sees the England star as the perfect number nine for his team.

The Man United boss has prioritised the signing of a striker ahead of next season after bringing in Wout Weghorst as a temporary option in January.

According to Football Insider, Ten Hag and his coaching staff regard Kane as the perfect number nine for their system and will only sign another option if Spurs refuse to let their record goalscorer go.

The 29-year-old’s future at Tottenham is in doubt after another trophyless season and their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League is not guaranteed.

Kane is one of the best players in world football and is having an incredible season at Tottenham. The England star could take Man United to another level next season and would put the Manchester club back amongst Europe’s elite.

According to the report, United are willing to spend a huge sum on a new striker and won’t be put off by Kane’s £100m price tag – with the Red Devils said to be open to spending an even higher amount to bring Kane to Old Trafford for the new campaign.