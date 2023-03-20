“I am very happy” – Man United star addresses uncertain future ahead of summer window

Man United star Marcel Sabitzer does not know what the future holds for him after scoring his first goal for the Red Devils on Sunday as the Bayern Munich loanee expresses his happiness at Old Trafford.

The Austria international joined United on Deadline Day in January following the long-term injury to Christian Eriksen. The midfielder has filled the role admirably but has not worked his way into Erik ten Hag’s starting team for the big games.

The 29-year-old scored the winner in Man United’s FA Cup win over Fulham on Sunday and after the match admitted that he is uncertain what the future holds for him in England as the Bayern Munich loanee also expressed his happiness at being a player for the Red Devils.

Marcel Sabitzer addresses his future at Man United

Speaking after the Fulham game on Sunday, Sabitzer said when asked about his future via the Independent: “I had to make a quick decision (to join) in January. I was focused on this, it was clear it is just a loan until the summer. I take every game as it comes, I am very happy to be here. I will give 100 per cent. Whatever happens in the summer, we will see…

“I can play all over midfield, I think. I like to do the dirty work. I like to run, to go forward, box-to-box movements. A lot of transitions and high-intensity games are what I am having here. I am very happy to be part of this team, this amazing club, and I feel very welcomed. I am very happy at the moment.”