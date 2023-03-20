“I love being here” – Tottenham target opens up about current club ahead of potential summer move

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has insisted he is happy at the Birmingham club amid growing interest from Tottenham ahead of the summer transfer window.

The North London club are likely to move Hugo Lloris on in the summer as the French star has declined over recent seasons and has become prone to making some high-profile errors.

Martinez is one of Spurs’ targets to replace the veteran goalkeeper ahead of the summer window, according to TyC Sports’ Gaston Edul.

According to the Daily Mail, Aston Villa would consider large offers for the World Cup winner with the shot-stopper also said to have made it clear that he would like to play in the Champions League in the future.

Despite being linked with a move away, Martinez has now insisted he is very happy at Villa Park, the Argentina star stated via The Mirror: “My career went through the roof since I joined the club. I’ve always said I’m grateful to this club and I love being here.

“My family is happy at the club, my boy is obsessed with playing football and he plays for the under-6s in the academy. We’re loving our time here and hopefully there are many years to come.”

It remains to be seen if Tottenham or any other club makes a move for Martinez in the summer as Villa would be open to selling.