Former Man Utd & Liverpool transfer target will leave Championship club even if they get promoted

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr will reportedly definitely be leaving the club this summer after a lack of progress in talks over a new contract with the Hornets.

The Senegal international is undoubtedly one of the finest talents outside of the Premier League, and it seems he’s now set to leave Watford even if they get promoted back to the Premier League at the end of this season, according to The Athletic.

The report notes that both Manchester United and Liverpool have considered Sarr in the past, while Crystal Palace and Aston Villa have also shown an interest in the 25-year-old.

It remains to be seen where Sarr could be moving to next, but Man Utd would surely benefit from strengthening out wide after some inconsistent form from both Jadon Sancho and Antony this season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could also do well to look at Sarr again after the departure of Sadio Mane last summer, with the likes of Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota struggling to stay fit and help replace the Bayern Munich man.

It will be interesting to see who Sarr chooses, and if he can really make that step up from playing in the Championship to representing some of the top teams in the top flight.