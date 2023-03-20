Latest report claims many Spurs players would want Conte gone immediately after his incredible attack on them

Tottenham Hotspur players have expressed their outrage at manager Antonio Conte’s scathing attack on the team, with many wanting him gone immediately, according to a report in The Guardian.

As per the report, sources close to the club’s dressing room claim that the players believe the Italian’s days are numbered and that he could be “going or gone”.

Conte is yet to sign a new contract with the North London club, and with his existing deal set to expire at the end of the season, his future remains uncertain.

Following Spurs’ 3-3 draw with Southampton, Conte launched a stinging attack on his players, accusing them of being “selfish” and playing as “a team of individuals”. He also took a swipe at the club’s ownership, suggesting they lacked ambition.

The outburst has reportedly led to “growing doubts” among the Spurs players about whether they are fully behind their manager.