Leeds United are said to be interested in signing RB Salzburg winger Noah Okafor as they look to add more potency to their attack.

This is according to Football Insider, who say that Okafor is the latest player from RB Salzburg to be targeted by the Elland Road club.

However, they are said to be wary of their position in the Premier League that could affect their chances of making a move for the 22-year old.

Okafor has been electric for Salzburg this season, scoring 10 and assisting five in 30 matches, with three of these goals coming in the Champions League group stage.

FI also report that the Swiss international has recently changed agents with a view to a transfer in the summer, so that is a big bonus for Javi Gracia as he plans to build his squad in the summer.

The omens are looking good in terms of players moving from Salzburg to Leeds, with Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Max Wober all playing well for the Whites since their arrivals, so hopefully Okafor can follow that trend if he joins.