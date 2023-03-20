‘He’s really struggling’ – Some Leeds fans unconvinced over summer signing

Some Leeds United fans are increasingly concerned by the form of summer signing Brendan Aaronson, who just isn’t living up to expectations.

The USA international looked a promising addition to the Leeds squad when he joined from Red Bull Salzburg in the summer, but he’s not having the desired impact as the club battle relegation.

Leeds vlogger Conor McGilligan has weighed in on the Aaronson debate, and seems concerned by the way the 22-year-old is struggling at the moment.

McGilligan told Give Me Sport: “I think he’s really struggling when it comes to that aspect [physicality], and he’s been a bit frantic in the box.

“I don’t think a lot of Leeds fans are convinced about him.

“His price tag is €30m (£26m), and that needs to be paid back at some point. But I think two-thirds of the American experiment are doing okay at the minute.”