Liverpool could do with considering other options now that it looks like the much-hyped Jude Bellingham transfer won’t be happening.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has long been linked with the Reds and would undoubtedly have been a dream signing to help Jurgen Klopp rebuild his midfield, which is currently a major area of weakness in his squad.

Still, The Athletic have now suggested that Bellingham moving to Liverpool looks unlikely, so who else could Jurgen Klopp and co. turn to in that position?

Here’s our pick of ten alternatives who look ideal for LFC ahead of this summer…

Declan Rice

One of the finest midfielders in Europe, Declan Rice will be approaching the final year of his contract with West Ham this summer and it’s surely time for him to move on to bigger things. Liverpool need a midfielder of Rice’s calibre, and he needs a club like Liverpool if he wants to win trophies. It’s a perfect fit, the only issue might be the money, or, as with Bellingham, the likely interest from other top clubs as well.

Mason Mount

As explained again by Fabrizio Romano in today’s Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Liverpool are one of the teams keeping an eye on Mason Mount’s situation at Chelsea. It’s by no means certain that the England international will sign a new contract with the Blues, meaning he could be on the market this summer. He’s not quite at Bellingham’s level, but he remains a fine talent who could improve under Klopp’s expert guidance.

Mateo Kovacic

Another Chelsea player who could be ideal for Liverpool’s current needs is Mateo Kovacic. The Croatia international has been a key player during his time at Stamford Bridge, but, like Mount, he’s facing an uncertain future this summer. The Telegraph recently linked him as a player admired by Manchester City, but Liverpool could also do well to join the race if Kovacic decides to leave Chelsea but stay in England.

Moises Caicedo

One of the finest young midfielders in Europe, Liverpool could do a lot worse than enter the running for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo. Writing for CaughtOffside in his exclusive column recently, Ben Jacobs suggested the Reds could be tempted to join the race, as long as the price is right. With Bellingham now unlikely, the Merseyside giants surely need to be a bit more ambitious and would be well advised to simply pay what it takes to land Caicedo.

Alexis Mac Allister

Another Brighton player who could surely do a job for Liverpool right now is Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentina international is a superb all-rounder in the middle of the park, and had a great World Cup alongside his strong performances in the Premier League. Brighton surely won’t want to sell too many of their best players, but if Caicedo is too expensive it might be that Mac Allister is a slightly easier option.

Ryan Gravenberch

An elite young talent at Ajax, things haven’t quite worked out for Ryan Gravenberch at Bayern Munich yet, so could LFC come to the rescue? Klopp could surely work his magic with the young Dutchman and this might even be a signing the club could get on an initial loan, so it would free up funds to pursue one of the other big names on this list.