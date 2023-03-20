Liverpool dealt major blow in pursuit of Bellingham as David Ornstein provides crucial update

Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

That’s because, according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Reds are ‘increasingly unlikely’ to sign the England international once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

🚨 As things stand, Liverpool increasingly unlikely to sign Jude Bellingham this summer. Expected price & financial power of rivals puts #LFC hopes in doubt. Pursuit not off & no firm decisions but sense is #MCFC + #RMFC in stronger position @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/c2bayXcnGq — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) March 20, 2023

Bellingham, 19, is set to become the sport’s next big star and following in Erling Haaland’s footsteps, the talented teenager is nailed on to become Dortmund’s next expensive export.

Understood to be highly rated by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, the German’s desire to bring Bellingham to Anfield it has been one of football’s worst-kept secrets.

However, a potential move for Bellingham doesn’t appear to be happening with Manchester City and Real Madrid both ‘in a stronger position’ to snap the former Birmingham City star up.

Since joining Dortmund from Birmingham, Bellingham, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 124 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 44 goals along the way.