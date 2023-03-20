Liverpool dealt major blow in pursuit of Bellingham as David Ornstein provides crucial update

Liverpool have been dealt a huge blow in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.
That’s because, according to a recent report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Reds are ‘increasingly unlikely’ to sign the England international once the summer transfer window opens later this year.
Bellingham, 19, is set to become the sport’s next big star and following in Erling Haaland’s footsteps, the talented teenager is nailed on to become Dortmund’s next expensive export.
Understood to be highly rated by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, the German’s desire to bring Bellingham to Anfield it has been one of football’s worst-kept secrets.
However, a potential move for Bellingham doesn’t appear to be happening with Manchester City and Real Madrid both ‘in a stronger position’ to snap the former Birmingham City star up.
Since joining Dortmund from Birmingham, Bellingham, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 124 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 44 goals along the way.
More lazy reporting from a nobody journalist
David Ornstein is a ‘nobody journalist’? lol – You sure?
So all of a sudden a report comes out like this when NOTHING has changed for the past few months. All click bait.
We wait to the end of the season and see what happens.
I can write an article today saying “Jude Bellingham WILL sign for Liverpool at the end of the season, guaranteed. Bellingham father deals with his contracts and is a massive Liverpool fan. He has guided Jude all of his footballing career.
Jude himself wants to emulate his boyhood hero Steven Gerrard and with Naby Keita leaving at the end of the season, Bellingham has been promised the number 8 jersey.
Jude is not concerned with Champions League football and wants to be the key in the new Liverpool restructure. YNWA