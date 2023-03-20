Exclusive: “No decision” yet on Liverpool duo’s potential transfers away from Anfield

There has not yet been a decision made on the futures of players like Caoimhin Kelleher and Fabio Carvalho at Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

The Reds will surely oversee a major overhaul of their struggling squad this summer, but it’s not yet clear what that will mean for talented young squad players like Kelleher and Carvalho.

There’s been plenty of speculation about potential loan moves or permanent exits for a number of Liverpool’s squad players, but Romano said nothing has been decided yet on the likes of Kelleher and Carvalho.

“Despite links about Caoimhin Kelleher and a possible move away from Liverpool, no decision has been made on this one yet, and it’s the same for Fabio Carvalho,” Romano said.

“The club will decide on those situations/loans in May/June, also based on player’s preferences.”

Kelleher is a fine goalkeeper who could surely start for most Premier League clubs, but he’s unfortunate to be behind Alisson at Liverpool.

Carvalho, meanwhile, hasn’t quite managed to establish himself as a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s side despite previously looking like such an exciting young talent at former club Fulham, so there’s surely a case for a loan move to give him more chances to play and develop his game.