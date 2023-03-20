Trent Alexander-Arnold fuels transfer speculation after being spotted with Liverpool target

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been spotted socialising with England teammate Jude Bellingham, who has been repeatedly linked as a top transfer target for Jurgen Klopp’s Reds this summer.

Bellingham has established himself as a world class midfielder during his time at Borussia Dortmund, and it’s clear he’d be ideal to strengthen this struggling Liverpool side next season, with players like Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara ageing and past their best.

Christian Falk has been among the sources to link Bellingham with Liverpool in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, and fans will surely be excited to see Alexander-Arnold now hanging out with the former Birmingham City youngster, as reported by Empire of the Kop.

The report shows a post uploaded to Reddit, which appears to show that the pair recently met up, and this follows them seeming to spend a lot of time together during the World Cup with England.

Alexander-Arnold hasn’t been at his best on the pitch this season, but this could end up being some valuable work off it!