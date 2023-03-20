Manchester United will reportedly have to pay big money to steal the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

The England international is approaching the final year of his contract with Spurs, but it seems clear that the north London giants aren’t going to budge from playing hard-ball over selling him to a Premier League rival, according to the Times.

Kane would be a dream signing for Man Utd as they look for a top class addition up front, but the Times claim he’s going to cost £100million to prise away from Tottenham.

The report also mentions that there could be interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the summer, but it remains to be seen if Kane would be ready to move abroad as he sets his sights on Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League scoring record.

Fabrizio Romano revealed in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside earlier today that Tottenham still plan to hold talks over a new contract for Kane.

The 29-year-old clearly won’t be easy for United to sign, but many fans will surely feel a big investment of around £100m might end up being worth it as he’s a player capable of firing them to the title at long last.