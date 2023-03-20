Man United have scouts watching one of the Premier League’s best players

Man United have sent scouts to watch Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma in recent weeks as Erik ten Hag looks to build a title-challenging squad ahead of next season.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who reports that United scouts have been present at recent Brighton matches looking at the Japan international who has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season.

The 25-year-old has scored nine goals and assisted a further six across 27 matches this campaign and his performances have gone up another level since the World Cup.

The winger’s position is currently occupied by Marcus Rashford so at present it is hard to see what Ten Hag would do with Mitoma.

Mitoma has a contract at Brighton until 2025 having arrived from Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale for just £2.7m in 2021. The Seagulls would make a very large profit on the winger should they sell him in the summer and Man United are likely not going to be the only club interested.

Man United will face the 25-year-old when the two teams clash in next month’s FA Cup semi-final after they were drawn to play each other at Wembley.

Brighton have a very good chance at winning the FA Cup and qualification for Europe could see a lot of their stars stay.