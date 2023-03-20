It is no secret that Manchester United need a striker in the summer but the Premier League giants are also likely to want to sign another midfielder.

The Red Devils are having a much-improved campaign during Erik Ten Hag’s opening season in charge but despite already winning the EFL Cup and going strong in the Europa League and FA Cup, as well as remaining on course to finish inside the league’s top four, at least two high profile signings are likely to be required once the summer window opens later this year.

Likely to prioritise a new striker, United have already been heavily linked with Tottenham Hotspur veteran Harry Kane and Napoli’s in-form hitman Victor Osimhen.

However, even though a new forward will be high on Ten Hag’s wishlist, a new midfielder could also be wanted, especially with Christian Eriksen struggling with injuries and Marcel Sabitzer only on loan from Bayern Munich, and one player who has been wanted since the Dutchman took over has been Barcelona playmaker Frenkie De Jong.

Despite trying their hardest to sign the former Ajax midfielder in the summer, United came up short in their efforts to bring the Netherlands international to England and speaking in the wake of Barcelona’s 2-1 El Clasico win over rivals Real Madrid on Sunday, De Jong was once again asked about his links to Old Trafford.

“No, I don’t think I’m going to make that step,” De Jong told reporters after the game, as quoted by Metro.

“You never know, of course, but at the moment I am very happy at Barcelona.”

Now, reacting to De Jong’s latest admission, former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore believes it is time Man United give up on trying to sign the 25-year-old.

“They shouldn’t pursue players that clearly don’t want to move to their club,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“De Jong, every time he’s been asked about moving to Manchester United has pretty much said ‘no thanks’ – so just leave him alone and move on to alternative targets.

“He’s a great player, don’t get me wrong, but this is Manchester United we’re talking about. They can blow most teams out of the water now, let alone under potential Qatari ownership.”

Interestingly, Collymore went on to suggest that under new wealthy ownership, United could even poach two of Arsenal’s best players, despite the Gunners being on course to win their first league title since 2004.

“If they get taken over, what’s stopping them from going in for Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard or Bukayo Saka in the summer?” the former pro added.

“You’re not telling me Manchester United’s financial power wouldn’t at least make the Gunners, as well as the players themselves, stop and think.

“The point is though if De Jong doesn’t want the move, fine – leave him where he is and move on. United are a big enough club to find the next best, or an even better, midfielder, if that’s the position Erik Ten Hag is prioritising.”