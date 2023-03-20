Pundit tells Harry Kane which club to join amid Spurs uncertainty

Harry Kane has never had a better excuse to leave Tottenham Hotspur than he does now.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the turmoil the Lilywhites are in could play into Kane’s hands when it comes to the Englishman sounding out a potential summer move.

With the exception of a handful of loan spells during his younger days, Kane, 29, has spent his entire career at Spurs but that could all be coming to an end.

The England international has just over a year left on his current deal and with the Londoners struggling on and off the pitch, it seems unlikely the prolific number 10 will sign a new deal.

Amplifying the club’s problems, Antonio Conte’s recent decision to go on record and slam the side, as well as the club’s hierarchy, has not only thrown the Italian’s future in doubt, but Collymore thinks the saga is only aiding Kane’s case to move on in search of major silverware.

“The situation at Spurs is giving Harry Kane the perfect excuse to leave in the summer,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“He’s never had an easier way out. Seriously, who is honestly going to begrudge him a move elsewhere now?

“That man has done just about everything he can for Spurs but now, at the age of 29, soon to be 30, this summer is going to be possibly his last opportunity to move on and go to a club that stands a real chance of winning some major silverware – whether that is Chelsea or Manchester United, who knows, but I guarantee that they’ll both be in the running for Kane come to the summer window.”

Going on to admit that if he were Kane, he would prioritise a switch to Old Trafford over Stamford Bridge, Collymore added: “I would do everything in my power to get a move to Manchester United, but that’s me speaking as an older former pro, the fact Chelsea are based in London will probably play a big part as Kane’s family life may mean he doesn’t want to relocate too far away from where he has been for the majority of his playing career.”