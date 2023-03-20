Manchester City make first offer for talented Croatian central defender

Manchester City are said to have tabled their first offer for Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic as they look to steal a march on their rivals for the defender.

Vuskovic is just 16 years old but has caught the eye of many top European clubs with his performances for his native Hajduk Split in Croatia.

The Athletic are now reporting that City have made an offer worth £10.5million for Vuskovic’s services, with David Ornstein also saying that the 2007-born defender has appointed Pini Zahavi as his new agent, the same man who represents the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Robert Lewandowski.

It is unclear whether Hajduk will say yes to City’s offer, with them recently tying Vuskovic to a new deal until January 2026, but City’s interest certainly won’t go away any time soon.

There is the distinct possibility that Vuskovic might not be the only Croatian centreback at the Etihad next season, with Josko Gvardiol the subject of a move away from RB Leipzig after his incredible performances for club and country in 2022.

Could both Vuskovic and Gvardiol be wearing blue next season? Only time will tell.