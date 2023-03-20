Bid made: Manchester City submit €12million offer for wonderkid transfer

Manchester City
Posted by

Manchester City have reportedly made a €12million bid for Croatian wonderkid Luka Vuskovic as they pursue a transfer deal.

The offer has not yet been accepted or rejected by Vuskovic’s club Hajduk Split, according to a report from The Athletic, so it remains to be seen whether or not City can get this exciting signing done.

The Athletic suggest there is already plenty of competition for Vuskovic’s signature, so it won’t necessarily be easy for City to persuade him to pick the Etihad Stadium over other destinations.

While City are a dominant force in the Premier League, they wouldn’t necessarily stand out as the best move for a 16-year-old, who will want to see a pathway to first-team football very soon.

More Stories / Latest News
Opinion: 10 alternatives to Bellingham transfer for Liverpool, including Chelsea duo & other world class midfielders
Manchester United star “might go back” to his former club, says pundit
Frenkie De Jong speaks about potential Man United transfer

There is always fierce competition for places in Pep Guardiola’s squad, so Vuskovic might do well to think about more of a stepping stone club before perhaps taking the chance to go somewhere like City later on.

Christian Falk previously reported on City’s interest in Vuskovic in his CaughtOffside column, also naming the likes of Real Madrid and AC Milan as suitors for the teenager.

More Stories Luka Vuskovic Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.