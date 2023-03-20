Newcastle preparing summer transfer window move for unsettled Man United star

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to try a summer transfer window move for Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

The 26-year-old has not played as regularly for Man Utd this season as in previous years, and it makes sense that he might now want to move on in order to get more first-team football.

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle first showed an interest in McTominay in January as they learned he was unsettled by his lack of opportunities at Old Trafford, though he was not available at the time.

The Telegraph add that Newcastle hope United’s stance will have softened by the summer, which seems more likely as there’d be a lot more time to replace the Scotland international than in the middle of the season.

While McTominay is not the kind of Hollywood signing some Magpies supporters will have envisaged under their wealthy Saudi owners, he could still be a solid addition to improve Eddie Howe’s squad’s push for the top four and for silverware in the years to come.

Newcastle could have a strong midfield if someone with McTominay’s experience can come in alongside Bruno Guimaraes, and there’ll undoubtedly be some Red Devils fans who’ll be disappointed to see him go.

