41-year-old rules out replacing Vieira at Crystal Palace

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick has ruled out leaving the club to take over as Crystal Palace boss following the sacking of Patrick Vieira.

The 41-year-old former Manchester United midfielder has impressed in his first managerial job and it’s not too surprising to now see him attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

Still, Carrick seems content to stay where he is despite the rumoured interest from Palace as they consider their options to replace Vieira.

“No communication,” Carrick said when asked about the Eagles links.

“I am delighted to be here with this great group of players. (Middlesbrough is) a great club. The supporters have been incredible with me as well.

“I’m delighted to watch the team play like they did today (vs Preston). And hopefully there will be some more of them between now and the end of the season.”

