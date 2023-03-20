Ousmane Dembele is reportedly a target for Newcastle and Chelsea who could bid for him this summer.

This is according to CalcioMercato, who say that Dembele has a £44million release clause in his Barcelona contract which expires in 2024.

This has alerted Newcastle and Chelsea, who could well go in for the Frenchman in the next window.

Chelsea were linked with the 25-year old back in the summer but were dealt a blow when he signed a two-year extension in Catalonia, before they moved on to other targets as a result.

Chelsea have an abundance of wide players having just signed Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke to add to Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, so a move to Stamford Bridge for Dembele may not make as much sense now compared to last summer.

Newcastle on the other hand, are on the rise under new ownership and Dembele could be that X-factor signing they need to fully kick-start their rise in English football. Nobody thought the Toon would sign both Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, so a move for Dembele certainly cannot be ruled out.