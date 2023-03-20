Newcastle United are interested in Scott McTominay as the club look to bolster their midfield department for next season.

This is according to The Telegraph, who say that Howe “feels that McTominay has the physical attributes to succeed in his system“.

The outlet reports that McTominay is open to the move, with his game time waning this season as Casemiro and Fred sit ahead of him in the midfield pecking order, which has increased Newcastle’s chances of signing him this summer.

Deployed more as a defensive midfielder, the 26-year old Scot also has experience playing as a central midfielder, a versatile side of his game that will be of interest to Howe as he looks for depth to add to the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock and Joelinton.

With McTominay having been part of United’s first team squad since 2017, he also has plenty of European experience that will be key for Newcastle as they look to be edging closer to their first European venture since 2012-13.

With Manchester United unwilling to deal for McTominay in January, Newcastle will hope Erik ten Hag and the club soften their stance on transfer negotiations for players this summer as they attempt to lure the hte Scot to St James’ Park to give him the game time he deserves.