Newcastle willing to pay £60m to lure Arsenal target to St. James’ Park this summer

Newcastle United are willing to pay the £60m asking price for Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby who is also a transfer target for Premier League leaders Arsenal.

The Magpies targetted the winger last summer but were turned off by his £60m price tag, reported the Telegraph. Eddie Howe is set to return for the 23-year-old during the upcoming transfer window and according to Todofichajes, Newcastle are obsessed with bringing to French star to St. James’ Park.

£60m is once again the minimum Leverkusen will let Diaby leave for and according to the report, Newcastle are now willing to pay it. Should Eddie Howe’s team qualify for the Champions League next season, this will certainly make the move more likely to happen.

Diaby is one of the most exciting wingers in the Bundesliga and has played a total of 35 matches for Bayer Leverkusen this campaign. The France international has scored 12 goals and assisted a further seven and his performances have also caught the attention of Arsenal.

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners made contact with Leverkusen over the winger in January after missing out on Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mikel Arteta went on to sign Leandro Trossard instead and it is uncertain whether the North London club will move for Diaby in the summer. However, Newcastle are certainly interested and the Magpies could eventually get their main target from last summer’s transfer window.