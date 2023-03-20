(Photo) Chelsea star pictured celebrating in Barcelona dressing room following El Clasico win

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been pictured celebrating Barcelona’s recent 2-1 victory over arch-rivals Real Madrid.

The Gabonese forward, formerly of the Catalan giants, moved to Chelsea last summer but things haven’t turned out the way American billionaire owner Todd Boehly would have hoped.

Well out-of-favour with manager Graham Potter, the ex-Arsenal striker has barely kicked a ball for the Blues since his move from La Liga, and his feelings towards his once-rivals have been made clear in a recent social media post.

Pictured alongside winger Ferran Torres inside Barcelona’s dressing room following their dramatic 2-1 win over Real Madrid on Sunday, Aubameyang’s presence among his old teammates will do his Chelsea career no favours at all.