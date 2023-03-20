Premier League team of the week: Arsenal, Man City & United stars feature in BBC XI

The latest Premier League team of the week is in from Garth Crooks, and it’s not too surprising to see some big names from Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United in there.

It was a great weekend for the Gunners as they extended their lead at the top of the table, and there’s no doubt Bukayo Saka and Ben White stood out in that 4-1 win over Crystal Palace, deservedly taking two spots in Crooks’ line up on BBC Sport.

Erling Haaland was also on fire for Man City again, scoring a hat-trick in their FA Cup win over Burnley, and he’s joined up front by Alexander Isak and Jacob Ramsey.

Elsewhere, Manchester United also enjoyed success in their cup clash with Fulham, with Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez making the team in the graphic above.

Chelsea may only have drawn with Everton, but Joao Felix impressed and gets a place in Crooks’ line up, albeit in a slightly strange central midfield role!

Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez and Tyrone Mings and Southampton’s James Ward-Prowse complete the XI.