Eduardo Camavinga could be in line for a new contract with Real Madrid after becoming a key part of the Los Blancos team this season.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who also say that the club are planning to include a big release clause in the contract of Camavinga, who has also been selected for France’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Camavinga has played 42 times this season for Real, the Frenchman a crucial part of the club’s successes this season and The Athletic are reporting that the release clause could be close to £874million, a sum similar to that of Eder Militao, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr’s respective clauses.

Camavinga has attracted interest from Manchester United previously but it looks as if he will commit his future to Real beyond 2027.

Camavinga helped Real to European glory last season
The 20-year old has impressed many this season, with Real manager Carlo Ancelotti previously calling the player “untouchable”.

Having signed for real from Rennes in 2021, Camavinga has established himself as one of the best talents in the world and the Spanish giants can consider themselves extremely lucky to have him.

 

