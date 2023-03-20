Sean Dyche plotting surprise Everton summer signing

Everton are reportedly plotting a surprise move for West Ham striker Michail Antonio.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims the Toffees will target Antonio in the summer transfer window if they beat the drop and remain in the Premier League.

Antonio, 32, has been with the Hammers since 2015 but following a prolonged spell out of form the 32-year-old has seen his first-team chances limited this season.

Featuring in less than 10 matches, across all competitions so far this season, Antonio continues to be out-of-favour with manager David Moyes, so even though the London-born forward still has at least one year left on his deal, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Hammers parted ways with him in the summer.

And according to these latest reports, there is already at least one top-flight club interested in luring the Jamaica international away from the country’s capital.

Everton, who are currently fighting for their lives inside the relegation zone, are understood to be keen on the 32-year-old and could make a summer approach, but only if Sean Dyche can keep the Merseyside giants in the Premier League.

Since joining West Ham from Nottingham Forest eight years ago, Antonio, who also has seven international caps under his belt, has gone on to feature in 261 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 112 goals along the way.