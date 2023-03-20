(Video) Major development in Antonio Conte’s Spurs future as squad’s feelings reported

Tottenham Hotspur’s squad are reportedly preparing for Antonio Conte to leave the club.

That’s according to a recent report from Sky Sports, who claim the players at Spurs are not expecting to return from the international break with the Italian still in charge.

Conte’s future at Spurs has been uncertain for several months but an outburst, which saw the former Inter Milan boss appear to take aim at chairman Daniel Levy, following the Lilywhites’ abysmal 3-3 draw against Southampton on the weekend, has put his position under ever more threat.

And according to Sky Sports, who are stationed outside Spurs’ training ground in London, are reporting that the majority of people within the club are expecting Levy to part ways with Conte ‘sooner rather than later’.

The Tottenham players expect it is only a matter of time before Antonio Conte leaves the club ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/owvC1F3yl0 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 20, 2023

One to watch.