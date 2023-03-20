Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is returning to punditry for England matches having been out of work since October following his sacking as Aston Villa manager.

The former Villa boss stepped into punditry before going on his managerial journey and according to the Daily Mail, they report that Gerrard is set to be one of the main pundits on Channel 4’s coverage of England’s Euro 2024 qualifiers, alongside former Liverpool and Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole and Jill Scott.

The broadcaster won the rights to show the Three Lions’ matches and the 42-year-old will be on screen for England’s upcoming games with Italy and Ukraine as Gareth Southgate’s men look to get their campaign off to a good start.

Gerrard was sacked by Aston Villa in October just under a year in the job after a dismal start to the 2022/23 campaign. The Midlands side had won just twice in their opening 12 games and that led to the Liverpool legend being dismissed.

The former midfielder has yet to land another managerial job in the meantime and was among the betting favourites for the Crystal Palace job according to the Daily Record, though Sky Sports report that Roy Hodgson is now in talks over a return to Selhurst Park instead.

This will keep Gerrard busy until the right opportunity arrives for him.