Tottenham atmosphere becoming “close to toxic” under Antonio Conte

The atmosphere at Tottenham Hotspur is reportedly becoming close to toxic at the moment as the Antonio Conte era starts to crumble.

The Italian tactician looked an exciting appointment when he first took over at Spurs, and he did well to guide the club into the top four last season, but recent results and performances have been disappointing and he sent a clear signal that he’s unhappy after criticising the players and the board after the 3-3 draw with Southampton at the weekend.

According to the Independent, the situation is becoming close to toxic now, with the feeling being that, however you interpret Conte’s quotes in Saturday’s press conference, he was quite clearly criticising the entire club.

It’s hard to imagine Conte will last much longer at Tottenham, and fans will surely hope they can get their next managerial appointment right after a string of poor choices since Mauricio Pochettino was sacked.

Jose Mourinho and Nuno Espirito Santo didn’t look right for Spurs either, and in truth most fans will probably still feel Pochettino should never have been let go in the first place.