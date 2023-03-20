Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on how Antonio Conte situation could impact Harry Kane transfer

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Harry Kane’s situation at Tottenham amid doubts over the future of Antonio Conte as manager.

The England international is approaching the final year of his Spurs contract, and it remains to be seen if he’ll decide this is the ideal summer to move on for a new challenge.

Romano, writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, admits that Conte’s situation means that Kane’s contract may have to wait, with talks over a new deal planned for later on.

“Resolving the Antonio Conte situation and making a decision on the manager’s future is now the top priority for Tottenham,” Romano said.

“Harry Kane talks may have to wait, and will take place in the next months. Tottenham will try to keep him as we mentioned but it’s now time to wait for the new coach and more decisions.

“Despite rumours, I’m not aware of talks with Real Madrid over Kane. We’re bound to see him linked with a lot of top clubs in the coming weeks and months because he’s a great player, but there’s nothing concrete now and Tottenham will try to tie him down to a new contract.”

Kane is one of the very finest centre-forwards in world football, who could well end his career as the all-time leading scorer in the Premier League if he carries on scoring at this rate for another year or two.

Still, the 29-year-old has never won a trophy, and that surely has to be his priority now as he approaches what could be the final few years of his top-level career.