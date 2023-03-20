Tottenham’s Harry Kane to force summer move amid interest from Man United

Harry Kane will force a move away from Tottenham this summer after yet another trophy-less season as Man United make the superstar their number one target.

That is according to the Mirror, who reports that the England international feels its time to leave the North London club after dedicating the best part of his career to Spurs.

Kane has been at Tottenham his whole career and this season became the club’s record goalscorer. The 29-year-old has scored 270 goals and assisted a further 63 across 424 matches but has yet to win a trophy in his career.

High-calibre coaches such as Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Mauricio Pochettino couldn’t bring silverware to Tottenham, therefore, it looks like it will never happen for Kane at Spurs.

? Harry Kane will force a move away from Spurs this summer after yet another trophy-less season. He’s finally had enough! (Source: Mirror) pic.twitter.com/xgS5siQLZ7 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 20, 2023

According to Football Insider, Man United boss Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff regard Kane as the perfect number nine for their system and will go all in to sign the 29-year-old in the summer.

The England international is the Red Devil’s number one target and his acquisition could turn the Manchester club into serious contenders for Europe’s top prizes – which is exactly what Kanne wants.